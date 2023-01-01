Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods 'never fully' lost contact

Kylie Jenner her revealed that she and Jordyn Woods "never fully" lost contact.

During a conversation for Interview Magazine with Jennifer Lawrence, the 26-year-old reality star shared that she and Jordyn "never fully cut each other off" after Jordyn's cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

In the interview, Jennifer questioned Kylie about her rekindled friendship with Jordyn, also 26, after their relationship appeared to have ended after Jordan and Tristan kissed at a house party in 2019 while he was dating Khloé Kardashian.

"Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything," Kylie revealed.

"We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore," the beauty mogul continued. "There's a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it's supposed to happen."

She added, "We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be."

Jennifer noted, "I get that and I'm happy that you still have that in a healthier way. She was so young and she made a mistake, but those lifetime friends are very important."

Khloé and Tristan, who share two children, True and Tatum, broke up after the cheating scandal but got back together the following year. They then broke up for good in 2021 after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.