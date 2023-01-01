Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John to feature in This Is Spinal Tap sequel

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John are to feature in the sequel to 'This Is Spinal Tap'.

Director Rob Reiner has confirmed that production on the follow-up to his acclaimed 1984 rock mockumentary will begin in February 2024 and is set to include cameo appearances from the two music titans.

The 'Misery' filmmaker also revealed that country star Garth Brooks will feature and teased a "few other surprises".

Rob told the RHLSTP with Richard Herring podcast: "We're making a sequel. We're going to start shooting at the end of February and everybody is back."

'This is Spinal Tap' starred Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer as members of the fictional English heavy metal band Spinal Tap. Reiner played the role of filmmaker Marty Di Bergi who puts together the mockumentary that chronicles the lives of the band during the American leg of their tour.

McKean, Shearer and Guest are all returning as David St. Hubbins, Derek Smalls and Nigel Tufnel respectively to form the nucleus of the band.

Reiner explained last year that he wanted the sequel to be released in 2024 to mark 40 years since the original flick.

The 76-year-old director told Deadline: "The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don't you do another one?

"For so many years, we said, 'Nah'. It wasn't until we come up with the right idea how to do this. You don't want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story."