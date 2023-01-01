Chad Michael Murray responds to claim he cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray has responded to the accusation he cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush.

The TV personality claimed on her podcast in October that the actor, whom she dated in the early 2000s, cheated on her with his One Tree Hill co-star.

Addressing the allegation in an interview with E! News, Chad said, "It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner. I feel blessed to be where I am right now."

The 42-year-old insisted that he prefers to look ahead instead of dwelling on the past.

"Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space - always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it," he stated.

"I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past. I try to move forward every single day and just go, 'I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun's gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.'"

During a discussion on The World's First Podcast, Erin claimed, "He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way. While we were living together. Pretty cool."

Chad and Sophia officially began a relationship in 2003 and got engaged in 2004. They tied the knot in April 2005 and separated five months later - but had to continue working together on the teen drama.

Sophia has yet to address Erin's claim, however, her One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton denied it via Instagram at the time.

"As a person who had a front row seat then? This wasn't it. We were all told you'd been broken up which is why our guy was perusing (sic) her," she wrote. "Happy to discuss @erinfoster. You also deserve the truth."