Jennifer Aniston encourages fans to support Matthew Perry's foundation

Jennifer Aniston has encouraged her fans to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

Less than a week after the Friends actor died aged 54 on 28 October, his loved ones created a charitable foundation in his honour to help those suffering from addiction.

To mark Giving Tuesday, Jennifer shared a post from the foundation on her Instagram Stories and asked her fans to donate.

"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction," she wrote above the post.

Underneath, she added, "He would have been grateful for the love," with a loved-up emoji.

The foundation's post featured a quote from Matthew about helping others battle their addiction.

"Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down," the quote reads.

The Whole Nine Yards actor struggled with an addiction to alcohol and painkillers on and off throughout his life and dedicated much of his time to helping others achieve sobriety.

Earlier this month, Jennifer wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star on Instagram.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," she began.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother."