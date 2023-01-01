Keke Palmer discusses 'rude awakening' in relationships after Darius Jackson drama

Keke Palmer had a "rude awakening" in some of her adult relationships because they weren't like her parents' marriage.

The Scream Queens actress, who recently accused her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson of domestic violence, opened up about unhealthy relationships during Tuesday's episode of the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast.

Palmer explained that she naively assumed all relationships were as loving and respectful as her parents' marriage, but she was wrong.

"So misogyny came at me hard and quick, with the quickness," she said. "I grew up in a house where my mom would say, 'This is what it needs to be.' And (my father) Larry would be like, 'OK, Sharon. Go on ahead, Sharon.'"

She continued, "So, for me, when I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn't really respect their wives or even women in the way that my dad respects my mom, it (was) a pretty rude awakening."

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old was granted temporary sole custody of her and Darius' nine-month-old son Leodis. She was also granted a temporary restraining order after detailing alleged incidents of domestic violence. He has been barred from coming within 100 yards of both Palmer and their son.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the True Jackson, VP star declared she was now putting her happiness first.

"It was just like, I choose happiness and I choose joy, and I don't choose to go back there," she told her guest Dr. Drew Pinsky. "And like you said, as time goes on, I'm like, I'm good. Whatever that was, I'm good."