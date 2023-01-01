Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm a Celebrity on 'medical grounds'

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here on "medical grounds".

The 32-year-old actress has called it quits on the long-running U.K. reality series due to medical reasons, ITV has revealed.

"Jamie Lynn Spears has left on medical grounds," a spokesperson for ITV said in a statement. "She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

The spokesperson confirmed that the Sweet Magnolias actress will not be returning to the series, which is being filmed in Australia. She made her last appearance on the show on Wednesday night.

The exact reason for Jamie Lynne's sudden departure from the show has not been revealed.

During her time on the series, which premiered on 19 November, Jamie Lynn opened up about missing her two daughters, 15-year-old Maddie and five-year-old Ivey.

"I don't know how I'm so emotionally weak," she told campmates Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold.

Jamie Lynn then noted that she could do anything, as long as she could "go home to my babies at night."

"That's it, that's all I need in life. It feels a little bit overwhelming. They're not even close," the Zoey 101 star continued. "I've got to just do it. I don't know why I'm being such a baby."

Jamie Lynn's appearance on the ITV series followed weeks after she competed on Dancing with the Stars. She was eliminated in the second week of the competition.