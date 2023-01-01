Rachel McAdams was 'so excited' to have a daughter

Rachel McAdams was "so excited" when she discovered she was having a baby girl.

The Notebook star, 45, welcomed her daughter with partner Jamie Linden in 2020. They also share a five-year-old son, Luke.

"I was so excited to have a girl," she told People on Wednesday. "I didn't even realise it until I found out I was having a girl. I assumed I was having a boy. As soon as I found out I was having a girl, I didn't realise how happy I would be."

The actress didn't realise she was "secretly maybe yearning for that gift of getting to raise a girl", while also admitting "how scary it is to think about raising a girl in this world".

"I think it's all getting a lot better, and there's room to grow - that's why I'm so grateful for this movie," she added.

The movie in question is the coming-of-age comedy/drama Are You There God? It's Me Margaret, which was released in May.

The Oscar nominee revealed she was pregnant with her daughter when she signed up for the film in 2020, hoping its message would inspire her baby later in life.

"I think it's a movie for everyone, but I also think it's a really empowering movie for women, for young girls," she told the publication.

"I feel like this is one of those and I just wanted to put that out there for her one day," she added, before quipping, "We'll see... she might never care about it at all."