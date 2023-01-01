Sebastian Stan to play young Donald Trump in new movie

Sebastian Stan has been cast as a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice.

The Avengers: Endgame star has signed up to portray a young version of the businessman, former U.S. President and ex-Apprentice host alongside Succession's Jeremy Strong and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova.

According to Deadline, The Apprentice has been described as a mentor-protégé story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty. It has also been billed as an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit.

The logline reads, "Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers."

The story will depict Trump's efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the '70s and '80s and examine his relationship with famous attorney Roy Cohn.

Sources told the publication that Strong has been tapped to play Cohn and Bakalova has been cast as Trump's first wife Ivana.

Production began on The Apprentice this week, with Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi directing from a script by Gabriel Sherman.

Stan, 41, is best known for playing Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Solder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He first portrayed the character in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and is currently in production on 2025's Thunderbolts.

Earlier this year, he received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for his performance as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy.