Kim Kardashian jokes her family 'scammed the system' to become famous

Kim Kardashian has joked that her family "scammed the system" to become famous.

During the season four finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, the Kardashian/Jenner clan gathered to celebrate Scott Disick's 40th birthday. As Kim raised a glass to Scott, she thanked him for supporting her "through thick and thin" and being with her "through every phase" of the past 19 years.

Scott, who shares three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, joked that he has supported Kim since her first cover photoshoot for K9 dog magazine all the way through to her Vogue covers and her new job as an aspiring lawyer.

Reflecting on how far they've come, Kim quipped, "Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work."

In a confessional, the Skims founder added, "Scott's my motivator. He'll always say, 'God, can you believe you did it?' And I'm like, 'I can't, this is crazy.'

"We aren't supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren't the cool kids, how did we do it?"

During an interview with Vogue Arabia in September 2019, the 43-year-old admitted she was "embarrassingly obsessed" with fame before she became a household name.

"Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed," she shared. "I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted."