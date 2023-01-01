Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out after quitting I'm A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out after quitting I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The actress shocked fans on Wednesday by calling it quits on the U.K. reality series on "medical grounds".

Following the news of her sudden departure, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to detail her "incredibly special time" on the ITV show.

"I can't wait to share with y'all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don't even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now," the 32-year-old wrote.

She continued, "THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows."

The Sweet Magnolias actress concluded the post by sharing that she will be taking time out to be with her family.

"I'm am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it! I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone (sic)! LOVE YALLLL," she concluded.

During her time on season 23 of the show, which began on 19 November, Jamie Lynn struggled with being away from her daughters, Maddie, 15, and Ivey, five.

Earlier this year, she appeared on Special Forces: The World's Toughest Test, however, she quit after three weeks due to unspecified medical reasons.