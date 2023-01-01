Meg Ryan addresses her son Jack Quaid's 'nepo baby' label

Meg Ryan has shared her thoughts on her son Jack Quaid being labelled a 'nepo baby'.

The veteran actress has shared her opinion on her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband, actor Dennis Quaid, being labelled a 'nepo (nepotism) baby' by the public.

"I remember seeing him in a middle school production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. He was playing Bottom," Meg, 62, recalled of her son, now 31, who made his acting debut in 2012.

"I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym. I had my head in my hands and was like, 'Oh, no. He's good. He's really good,'" the Sleepless in Seattle actress remembered of Jack's acting skills. "I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he's also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew."

Meg explained that although Jack is the son of two established Hollywood actors, he is a naturally talented actor himself.

"You don't wish it (on anyone). It's too hard and it's too weird. Jack is really talented. He's more of a natural than I'll ever be," she insisted. "That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege."

Jack is best known for his role in the drama series The Boys. He also appeared in 2023's Oppenheimer, 2022's Scream and 2019's Plus One.

Meg is also the mother of 19-year-old Daisy Ryan, whom she adopted in 2006.