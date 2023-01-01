Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis pay tribute to Frances Sternhagen

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis have paid tribute to Frances Sternhagen.

The actresses took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to their Sex and the City co-star, who passed away on Monday at the age of 93 .

Frances appeared on the hit comedy/drama show from 2000 to 2002. The actress played Bunny MacDougal, the mother-in-law of Charlotte York, played by Kristin.

"Class. It was a privilege to know and work with you," Sarah Jessica, 58, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the show, wrote on Thursday. "All who did, I know feel the same. You were a beautiful human and actor. RIP Frances Sternhagen and Godspeed."

Meanwhile, Kristin, 58, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a photo of her and Frances on set.

"Just heard that glorious Frances Sternhagen has passed away," the actress captioned the throwback picture. "She lived a wonderful, full life and was a joy to work with. Thinking of her family."

Frances' family announced her passing on Wednesday, sharing that she died peacefully of natural causes in New York.

The actress was best known for appearing on the long-running television series Cheers as Esther Clavin, mother of John Ratzenberger's character, Cliff Calvin. The role earned her two Emmy nominations.