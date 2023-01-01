Paris Hilton looking forward to reconnecting with Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton has shared that she is looking forward to reconnecting with Lindsay Lohan.

During an interview with Access on Wednesday, Paris revealed that she will soon be meeting up with former fellow party girl, Lindsay.

The DJ and her kids, 10-month-old Phoenix and newborn London, whom she shares with her husband Carter Reum, will be getting together with Lindsay and her son, Luai. The Mean Girls star shares her five-month-old son with her husband Bader Shammas.

"She's going to be coming into L.A. soon and we're going to get together with the babies, so it'll be good to reconnect with her," Paris told the outlet of Lindsay, who has lived in Dubai since 2014.

Lindsay isn't the only star Paris has been in touch with recently. In the newly released second season of her series Paris In Love, Paris divulged that she has been spending time with Nicole Richie in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their reality show, The Simple Life.

"Nicole and I have been hanging out and just watching it and just laughing 'til we cry. It's so hilarious," the 42-year-old said. "I'm really proud of it and excited for some surprises soon."