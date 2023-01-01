Uzo Aduba welcomes first child

Uzo Aduba and her husband Robert Sweeting are first-time parents.

The Orange Is the New Black actress announced the arrival of her daughter, Adaiba Lee Nonyem, on Instagram on Thursday.

"My daughter. I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother's names who came before you," she wrote in the caption.

"I'm a Mommy you guys. Motherhood. I've joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful."

Uzo, 42, shared a photo of her daughter resting on her chest in a hospital bed and a close-up black-and-white snap of her tiny feet resting on her mum's hand.

In the comments, Uzo's former OITNB co-star Laverne Cox wrote, "Congratulations darling!! What a blessing!"

The actress was inundated with many celebrity comments, with Naomi Campbell writing, "Congratulations @uzoaduba and your beautiful bundle of joy," and Reese Witherspoon posting, "Oh my heart!! so happy for you mama!"

Jessica Chastain, Melanie Lynskey, Christy Turlington, Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong'o, America Ferrera and Octavia Spencer also commented on the post.

Uzo, who is private about her personal life, revealed in September 2021 that she had been married to Robert for about a year.

She announced her pregnancy in June.