Barry Keoghan was more 'scared' of dancing than appearing nude in Saltburn

Barry Keoghan was more scared about the prospect of dancing than being naked in his new movie Saltburn.

In Emerald Fennell's new movie, the Irish actor plays Oliver Quick, a poor Oxford University student who stays at his rich pal's sprawling estate for the summer.

The role required the actor to be involved in a series of nude and explicit sex scenes, including a sequence in which he dances through the house completely naked.

While speaking about the film with Vanity Fair on Thursday, Keoghan revealed it was the dancing rather than the nudity that fazed him.

"Without sounding cocky, it wasn't the nudity. That was fine for me. It was the dancing," the 31-year-old confessed. "I don't really dance, I don't know how to move my hips certain ways and your body has to go in certain directions and stuff like that."

"The dancing scared me," he added. "So once I was comfy with the dance, the rest was easy."

The Banshees of Inisherin actor had previously revealed to The Wrap that the dance sequence took 11 takes to get right.

"But it could have been 40 and I wouldn't have cared," Keoghan told the publication. "When you do something like that you want it to be to the point, because it can go either way. So we didn't stop until we got it, to the point where I put my left foot forward rather than my right because we wanted it to be perfection."

Saltburn, also starring Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike, is in cinemas now.