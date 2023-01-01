Timothee Chalamet: Wonka is my favourite film

Timothee Chalamet has described 'Wonka' as his "favourite" film.

The 27-year-old actor plays a young Willy Wonka in Paul King's movie that tells the origin story of the eccentric chocolatier and has had more "fun" on the flick than any other project.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', Timothee said: "I am proud of all the films I have done but this is my favourite. It is the most fun I've had working on anything ever. It is sweet and good and will feel you with joy."

The heartthrob has previously starred in movies including 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Dune' and explained that he simply tries to work on pictures from good filmmakers.

Timothee said: "I just try to work with great directors."

The Hollywood star spent months working on 'Wonka' in the UK and joked that he feels as if he is an "honourary Brit".

He said: "We shot the film in London so, after spending five months here I feel like an honourary Brit – it was joyous."

Chalamet follows Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in portraying Willy Wonka on the big screen and felt pressure not to "mess up" his take on Roald Dahl's beloved character.

He told BBC News: "People are very protective over the characters they love, particularly Willy Wonka.

"They don't want to see people mess it up."

However, Timothee stressed that he and the rest of the cast were in "great hands" under the guidance of 'Paddington' filmmaker King.

He said: "We were in great hands with Paul King, and this is not the story of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', this is a different story of how Willy Wonka became Willy Wonka. I think we did a great job."

