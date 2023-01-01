Simu Liu drops out of Disney World's Candlelight Processional after 'health scares'

Simu Liu has dropped out of Disney World's Candlelight Processional show after experiencing "health scares".

The Marvel actor took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he would not be attending the annual Disney World event due to health reasons.

"I'm so absolutely gutted to have to drop out of this year's Candlelight Processional at Disney World," Simu, 34, wrote on his Instagram Stories. "For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be a part of your holidays."

The Barbie actor explained that he is prioritising his and his family's health, without divulging details.

"The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me. After all, that's the spirit of this season! And so, after some health scares I've made the difficult decision to stay at home," he continued.

The actor concluded the post, "Something tells me this isn't the last you've seen of me At Candlelight though... let's all keep fingers crossed for 2024!"

Simu, who was due to appear between Thursday and Saturday, was replaced by Bart Millard, the lead singer of contemporary Christian band MercyMe.

This year's Candlelight Processional, a retelling of the Christmas story by narrators, will include appearances from Neil Patrick Harris, John Stamos, Marlee Matlin, Brendan Fraser and Eva Longoria, among others.

The Candlelight Processional, which takes place at Disney's EPCOT in Florida, runs from 24 November until 30 December.