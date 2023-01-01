NEWS Cher finding it 'very hard to cast' for her biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Cher is finding it "very hard to cast" actors in a biopic about her life.



During an appearance on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the music icon revealed that she is having a hard time creating her biopic.



"It is the hardest thing," Cher, 77, said of the project. "I have lived too long and done so much, it is very hard to cast, and we haven't even finished the script."



The Believe hitmaker noted that she will be providing her own music for the film.



"I will do all the music myself because I don't like imitation," she told the talk show host.



During the interview, the Burlesque star was also asked if she is a diva, to which she definitively replied, "Don't be ridiculous, I am the least diva-like person... That (behaviour) does not make sense to me."



Cher's comments about her biopic come days after she revealed she had resumed work on her much-delayed memoir on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



"I just totally chickened out because I guess I was, I don't know what I was, I was just totally chickening out," she admitted. "I didn't put in some things that need to be in and they're not comfortable, but they need to be in. So I have to go back and man up."



Cher originally announced she was working on her autobiography in December 2018. At the time, she told her X/Twitter followers it would come out in 2020 and a movie biopic would follow.