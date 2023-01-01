Dua Lipa had 'the most fun' filming new movie Argylle

Dua Lipa had "the most fun" shooting Matthew Vaughn's upcoming action movie Argylle.

The Levitating singer made her movie debut playing Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie earlier this year and has a much more substantial role in Vaughn's upcoming spy thriller.

While little is known about her character, the trailer features Lipa dancing seductively with Henry Cavill, firing a machine gun, and being pulled from a motorbike by John Cena.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview with Variety, she shared, "I had the most fun. Honestly, being on a motorcycle and doing all the stunts, it was just so much fun. And working with Henry was amazing. Matthew is just such a great director."

Lipa also confirmed she was "focusing on the acting" with Argylle so she has not written any music for the flick, unlike her song Dance the Night from the Barbie soundtrack.

While her primary focus is still music, the 28-year-old feels "lucky" that she made her acting debut in the year's highest-grossing movie.

"It's really just so exciting and such a dream to be part of such a mammoth movie. It's unbelievable. I feel very lucky," Lipa said of Barbie. "It's just nice to see people's response - the whole energy behind the film, the meaning behind it, the solidarity between women. It's been beautiful to see."

Argylle will be released in February 2024.