Susan Sarandon apologises for comments at Gaza rally

Susan Sarandon has apologised for comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally that resulted in her being dropped by her representatives.

The Thelma & Louise star spoke at a protest in New York City on 17 November and was filmed saying, "There are a lot of people that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."

The comment sparked outrage as Jewish people have regularly been a target of hate crime and persecution, including violent attacks in recent years. Her reps at United Talent Agency revealed they had severed ties with her following the incident.

Apologising in a post on Instagram on Friday, Sarandon wrote, "Recently, I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire."

She continued: "I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words. This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence, which continues to this day."

Sarandon went on to express her regret at her comments and apologise.

"I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment," the 77-year-old star added. "It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so. I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people. I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree."

UTA has yet to comment on her apology.