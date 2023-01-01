Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan moving forward with I Am Legend 2

Will Smith has revealed that he and Michael B. Jordan's I Am Legend sequel now has a script.

Smith starred as U.S. army virologist Robert Neville in the original 2007 science-fiction blockbuster, which is now being revisited after its screenwriter Avika Goldsman signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. earlier this year.

Early reports indicated Jordan was also on board, with Smith now confirming that he and his prospective co-star have received a script and are moving forward with the project.

According to Deadline.com, Smith gave the update at an In Conversation at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival on Saturday.

"I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow," he explained. "We're really close. I am probably giving up too much information...the script just came in."

The star also revealed how Neville's death in the first film would be changed - instating an alternate ending as canon - so he can come back for a second instalment.

"We're going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lives and I can't tell you anymore," he explained.

The original grossed an impressive $585 million (£461 million) at the box office.