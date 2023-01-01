NEWS Winners announced for 2023 British Independent Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The winners of the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) were announced at the annual ceremony at Old Billingsgate with BIFA patron Ray Winstone kicking off the celebration of independent film, Lolly Adefope and Kiell Smith-Bynoe hosting and stars including Jodie Comer, Zawe Ashton, Asa Butterfield and Theo James presenting awards.



Best British Independent Film, presented by Fiona Shaw, went to Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, a beautifully unsettling tale of a writer revisiting his past, starring Andrew Scott. Haigh, who was previously BIFA nominated for 2015’s 45 Years and 2018’s Lean on Pete, also came away with the coveted awards for Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema and Best Screenplay sponsored by Apple Original Films. There were two winners announced for Best Supporting Performance from a field of ten nominees and Paul Mescal took one of those trophies for his role in the film. All of Us Strangers won four awards on the night, adding to its three craft awards, announced in November: Best Cinematography sponsored by Harbor and Kodak for Jamie D. Ramsay, Best Editing for Jonathan Alberts and Best Music Supervision for Connie Farr, her second BIFA, following her win for Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava in 2021.



Best Lead Performance went to Mia McKenna-Bruce in Molly Manning Walker’s debut feature How to Have Sex, which follows three teenage girls navigating a wild summer holiday in Malia. Shaun Thomas won Best Supporting Performance for his role as Badger. The film won three BIFAs in total, including the previously announced win for Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight for Isabella Odoffin.



Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and George MacKay were presented with the Best Joint Lead Performance award for Femme. The award was presented by 2021 and 2022 BIFA winners Adeel Akhtar and Rosy McEwen, Sam H Freeman and Ng Choon Ping’s tense, twisty revenge thriller added a third trophy to its craft wins – Best Costume Design for Buki Ebiesuwa and Best Make-Up & Hair Design for Marie Deehan.



Best Debut Director sponsored by BBC Film went to Savanah Leaf for Earth Mama, who also penned the story of a pregnant single mother embracing her community as she fights to reclaim her family. Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4 went to Nida Manzoor for her punch-packing comedy about two modern sisters navigating traditional values, Polite Society.



Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios went to Theo Barrowclough for Scrapper, an uplifting story of a grieving young girl negotiating the reappearance of her very absent father, written and directed by debut feature maker Charlotte Regan.



Rye Lane star Vivian Oparah scored the 2023 Breakthrough Performance award for her role in Raine Allen-Miller’s refreshingly quirky Peckham-set rom-com debut, which had also received Best Original Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group for Kwes.



Best Documentary Feature sponsored by Intermission Film went to If the Streets Were on Fire, Alice Russell’s debut film spotlighting the BikeStormz movement changing young lives, which also won this year’s Raindance Maverick Award. Best Debut Director – Documentary Feature went to Chloe Abrahams for her very personal unearthing of a hidden family history in The Taste of Mango.



Aisling Bea presented Best British Short Film to Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé’s action-packed emotional rollercoaster exploring the misconceptions of Pan African parenting and the clash of modern life.



Justine Triet’s critically acclaimed, Palme d’Or winning journey into the depths of a couple’s relationship, Anatomy of a Fall secured itself another accolade, the 2023 BIFA for Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger.



Previously announced craft winners who were celebrated at the ceremony included Mark Jenkin, who won Best Sound supported by Halo for his 1970s-set remote island mystery Enys Men and the two awards for Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares’ future-set story of a dystopian London The Kitchen: Best Production Design sponsored by ATC & Broadsword for Nathan Parker and Best Effects for Richard Baker and the late Jonathan Gales.



The 2023 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film was presented to Stephen Graham by his old friend Jodie Comer.



The Special Jury Prize, awarded by the BIFA Jury and presented by 2023 jury member Paapa Essiedu, went to We Are Parable, the grassroots company founded by Anthony and Teanne Andrews to deliver Black cinema to audiences in exciting, culturally relevant, unique ways, and setting a shining example of what can be achieved by bridging the gap between filmmakers and community.



The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

STEPHEN GRAHAM



Special Jury Prize

WE ARE PARABLE



Best British Independent Film

★ ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

FEMME Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg

HOW TO HAVE SEX Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

RYE LANE Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones

SCRAPPER Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough



Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

★ ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

FALLEN LEAVES Aki Kauriskmäki

FREMONT Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung

MONSTER Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada

PAST LIVES Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler



Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema

RAINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Femme

★ ANDREW HAIGH All of Us Strangers

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to Have Sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scrapper



Best Lead Performance

JODIE COMER The End We Start From

★ MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to Have Sex

TIA NOMORE Earth Mama

NABHAAN RIZWAN In Camera

ANDREW SCOTT All of Us Strangers

TILDA SWINTON The Eternal Daughter



Best Screenplay sponsored by Apple Original Films

NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Femme

★ ANDREW HAIGH All of Us Strangers

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to Have Sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scrapper



Best Supporting Performance

RITU ARYA Polite Society

JAMIE BELL All of Us Strangers

SAMUEL BOTTOMLEY How to Have Sex

ALEXANDRA BURKE Pretty Red Dress

AMIR EL-MASRY In Camera

CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers

★ PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers

ALIA SHAWKAT Drift

★ SHAUN THOMAS How to Have Sex

KATHERINE WATERSON The End We Start From



Best Joint Lead Performance

LOLA CAMPBELL, HARRIS DICKINSON Scrapper

DAVID JONSSON, VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

★ NATHAN STEWART-JARRETT, GEORGE MACKAY Femme



The Douglas Hickox Award

(Best Debut Director)

sponsored by BBC Film

RAINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Femme

★ SAVANAH LEAF Earth Mama

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to Have Sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scrapper



Breakthrough Producer

sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios

★ THEO BARROWCLOUGH Scrapper

GEORGIA GOGGIN Pretty Red Dress

YVONNE ISIMEME IBAZEBO Rye Lane

[also produced by Damian Jones]

GANNESH RAJAH If the Streets Were on Fire

CHI THAI Raging Grace



Breakthrough Performance

sponsored by Netflix

LE’SHANTEY BONSU Girl

LOLA CAMPBELL Scrapper

PRIYA KANSARA Polite Society

MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to Have Sex

★ VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane



Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

★ CHLOE ABRAHAMS The Taste of Mango

SOPHIE COMPTON, REUBEN HAMLYN Another Body

ELLA GLENDINING Is There Anybody Out There?

ALICE RUSSELL If the Streets Were on Fire

CHRISTOPHER SHARP Bobi Wine: The People’s President [also directed by Moses Bwayo]



Best Debut Screenwriter

sponsored by Film4

NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Femme

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to Have Sex

★ NIDA MANZOOR Polite Society

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scrapper



The Raindance Maverick Award

★ IF THE STREETS WERE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE? Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot

NAME ME LAWAND Edward Lovelace

RAGING GRACE Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai

RED HERRING Kit Vincent, Ed Owles



Best Feature Documentary sponsored by Intermission Film

ANOTHER BODY Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek

★ IF THE STREETS WERE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

LYRA Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle

OCCUPIED CITY Steve McQueen, Bianca Stigter, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser



Best British Short Film

CHRISTOPHER AT SEA Tom C J Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown

★ FESTIVAL OF SLAPS Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

LIONS Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu

MUNA Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton

THE TALENT Thomas May Bailey, Emma D'Arcy, Ellen Spence



Best Casting

sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight

SHAHEEN BAIG Scrapper

KHARMEL COCHRANE Rye Lane

KAHLEEN CRAWFORD All of Us Strangers

★ ISABELLA ODOFFIN How to Have Sex

SALOME OGGENFUSS, GERALDINE BARÓN, ABBY HARRI Earth Mama



Best Cinematography

sponsored by Harbor & Kodak

OLAN COLLARDY Rye Lane

SUZIE LAVELLE The End We Start From

MOLLY MANNING WALKER Scrapper

★ JAMIE D. RAMSAY All of Us Strangers

JAMES RHODES Femme



Best Costume Design

GEORGE BUXTON How to Have Sex

OLIVER CRONK Scrapper

★ BUKI EBIESUWA Femme

CYNTHIA LAWRENCE-JOHN Rye Lane

PC WILLIAMS The End We Start From



Best Editing

★ JONATHAN ALBERTS All of Us Strangers

VICTORIA BOYDELL Rye Lane

PAUL CARLIN Bobi Wine: The People’s President

AVDHESH MOHLA High & Low – John Galliano

ARTTU SALMI The End We Start From



Best Effects

PADDY EASON Polite Society

THEODOR FLO-GROENEBOOM The End We

Start From

★ JONATHAN GALES, RICHARD BAKER

The Kitchen



Best Music Supervision

CIARA ELWIS Femme

★ CONNIE FARR All of Us Strangers

DAVID FISH Rye Lane



Best Make-Up & Hair Design

ZOE CLARE BROWN All of Us Strangers

CLAIRE CARTER Polite Society

★ MARIE DEEHAN Femme

NATASHA LAWES How to Have Sex

BIANCA SIMONE SCOTT Rye Lane



Best Original Music

sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Femme

PATRICK JONSSON Scrapper

★ KWES Rye Lane

ANNA MEREDITH The End We Start From

RÉ OLUNUGA Girl



Best Production Design

sponsored by ATC & Broadsword

LAURA ELLIS CRICKS The End We Start From

SARAH FINLAY All of Us Strangers

ELENA MUNTONI Scrapper

★ NATHAN PARKER The Kitchen

ANNA RHODES Rye Lane



Best Sound supported by Halo

BEN BAIRD, JACK WENSLEY, ADAM FLETCHER, ALEXEJ MUNGERSDORFF Scrapper

STEVE FANAGAN, NIKOS KONSTANTINOU, LEVI MERCURIO How to Have Sex

JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM, PER BOSTRÖM, STEVIE HAYWOOD All of Us Strangers

★ MARK JENKIN Enys Men

JENS ROSENLUND PETERSEN, AMY FELTON,

JOE JACKSON, TIM CAVAGIN, LORI DOVI

The End We Start From

