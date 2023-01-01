Michael B. Jordan crashes his Ferrari in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan wrecked his blue Ferrari supercar after crashing into a parked Kia in Hollywood on Saturday night.

Photographs obtained by TMZ.com show the Ferrari with damage to the front right of its chassis, along with Jordan reportedly at the scene. Local TV news affiliate ABC7 News reported that the vehicle was registered to the Creed star.

There were no injuries in the crash.

TMZ reported that Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the incident and found no signs of the 36-year-old actor being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to ABC7.