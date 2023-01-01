Vanessa Hudgens rumoured to be married to Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is rumoured to be married to Cole Tucker.

A photo circulated on social media over the weekend showing the High School Musical actress posing on a beach in Tulum, Mexico in a casual strapless white dress, leading many users to speculate if she had tied the knot with the baseball player.

In addition, her former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman fuelled the rumours further on Sunday by posting a video of the picturesque beach area outside the Amansala Resort and Spa in Tulum.

She wrote in the caption, "Last morning in paradise," with a crying emoji.

Cole's brother Carson also added to the speculation by sharing a series of images from the same Mexican city. The carousel of snaps featured the beach, a gathering, and Vanessa's mum Gina.

Vanessa and Cole have yet to comment on the rumours.

The 34-year-old actress met the 27-year-old sportsman on a group meditation over Zoom and they made their relationship official in early 2021. They reportedly got engaged in Paris at the end of 2022, however, they didn't confirm the news until February.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier (heart emoji)," they wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post, which showed Vanessa flicking her ring finger to the camera with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

In May, The Princess Switch star admitted she had considered eloping with Cole because wedding planning was "hard".

"I don't know, finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope. I really, I'm lost," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show.