Victoria Pedretti to make Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People

Victoria Pedretti is set to make her Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People.

The actress, best known for playing Love Quinn in Netflix's You, is set to make her Broadway debut alongside Succession's Jeremy Strong.

Amy Herzog's new adaption of the Henrik Ibsen play, first released in 1882, will be directed by Sam Gold. Previews will begin at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on 27 February with the opening night of the 16-week run set for 18 March.

In addition to Pedretti and Strong, The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli has been cast in the production.

Strong and Imperioli are set to play brothers Thomas and Peter Stockmann, while Pedretti will portray Petra Stockmann, daughter of Thomas.

The upcoming production marks the second time Herzog has adapted one of Ibsen's plays, following last year's A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain.

Pedretti, 28, landed her breakthrough role in Netflix's 2018 miniseries The Haunting of Hill House, in which she played Eleanor Crain. She then returned for the second instalment, 2020's The Haunting of Bly Manor.