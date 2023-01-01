Joey King reacts to Jacob Elordi's comments about The Kissing Booth films

Joey King has reacted to Jacob Elordi's recent comments about The Kissing Booth trilogy.

Joey has responded to her co-star's comments regarding the teen rom-com films, which were released on Netflix between 2018 and 2021.

"I think it's unfortunate anyone would feel that way. I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says," the 24-year-old actress told Variety in a recent interview.

Joey's comments come weeks after the Euphoria actor, 26, called the films "ridiculous".

"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," Jacob told GQ. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

Elsewhere in her interview, Joey opened up about the future of The Kissing Booth franchise.

"If there were to be a fourth installment it would be picking up where Elle and the gang are in their fifties or something, just to drop back in with them and see where they're at," the Bullet Train actress told the publication.

While at GQ's Men of the Year party in November, The Kissing Booth actor Taylor Zakhar Perez shared his thoughts on Jacob's comments.

"I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience," he told Variety. "It's a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that. I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time."

The actor, 31, concluded, "I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."