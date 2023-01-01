Kim Kardashian lands lead role in legal series

Kim Kardashian has landed the lead role in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal series.

The reality star has landed her first leading role in the untitled legal drama, which has been described as a "high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural", according to Deadline.

The series will mark Kim and Ryan's second time working together, following the Skims founder's breakthrough performance in American Horror Story: Delicate, created by Ryan and Brad Falchuk.

Kim, 43, is set to portray "Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm".

Ryan and the writers reportedly pitched the series to Kim and Kris Jenner, who committed to the project "right away". The mother-daughter duo will also act as executive producers for the series.

The show, written by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, has been taken on by Hulu, which is home to the family's reality show, The Kardashians.

The TV star should feel right at home in her upcoming role, as she is an aspiring lawyer. In 2021, she passed the baby bar and she is currently preparing for the bar exam.

The news comes soon after it was reported that the business mogul will be starring in The 5th Wheel, a comedy film written by former Saturday Night Live scribe Paula Pell and her comedian wife Janine Brito.