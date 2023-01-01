Jamie Foxx emotionally accepts award in first public appearance since medical emergency

Jamie Foxx became emotional on Monday night as he accepted an award in his first public appearance since his hospitalisation earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning actor made a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The 55-year-old, who suffered a medical complication in April, received a standing ovation as he walked across the stage to collect the Vanguard Award for his career and his performance in The Burial from his co-star Jurnee Smollett.

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something, I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago - I couldn't actually walk," Foxx began, before taking a moment to collect himself. "I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there."

He continued, "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now - it's different. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel - I didn't see the light."

Foxx made a series of jokes about his health scare, quipping that it was "hot in the tunnel", and confirmed reports that he went to a facility in Chicago to recover from his medical emergency.

Elsewhere in his 12-minute speech, the Django Unchained actor said, "I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don't give up on your art, man, don't give up."

The Ray star has yet to divulge details about the nature of his health battle. He addressed his hospitalisation in an Instagram video in July, days after he was first spotted in public.

"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to what updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," he told viewers at the time. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."