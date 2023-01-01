Angelina Jolie admits she doesn't have a social life

Angelina Jolie has explained that her children are her "close friends".

During a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 48-year-old actress/humanitarian opened up about her relationship with her children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"I don't really have...a social life," Angelina told the publication, explaining that she has a close relationship with her kids instead.

"They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," the Maleficent star shared of her six children. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."

Angelina then explained that she has often had to take a step back from spending time with her kids in public to avoid the constant swarms of paparazzi. "You kind of step out when there's times you would have liked to have been there," she stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Atelier Jolie founder discussed her desire to leave Los Angeles, the city in which she grew up, in the future.

"It's part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can," she said, adding that she plans to spend more time at her home in Cambodia.

"I grew up in quite a shallow place," the Girl, Interrupted star continued. "Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity."