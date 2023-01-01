Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean welcome first child

Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean have welcomed their first child.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Dancing with the Stars alum revealed that he and the singer-songwriter had welcomed a baby boy.

"Welcome to Earth my son," Mark captioned a photo of his, his wife's, and their baby's hands all together. "Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23."

The couple first announced in June this year that they were expecting a child.

"Lately we've been making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach," they captioned an Instagram Reel. "Also we've been making a tiny human... Coming soon."

The announcement came three months after Mark announced his exit from the dance competition show.

"This will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity," he said onstage in March, during the final night of the DWTS Season 31 live tour. "I'm coming to a close tonight."

Mark and BC, who form the musical duo Alexander Jean, have been married since 2016.