Sofía Vergara granted restraining order against alleged stalker

Sofía Vergara has been granted a restraining order against her alleged stalker.

The former Modern Family actress has filed legal documents against a man named Gregory Brown, who she has described as a "mentally unstable stalker" with "a delusional belief he personally knows her and has a relationship with her and her family".

According to TMZ, the Colombian actress claimed in her filing that Brown's alleged "aggressive and harassing conduct" has left her in fear for her welfare and the safety of her 32-year-old son Manolo, and has caused her anxiety and emotional distress.

Brown was jailed for trespassing and vandalism after gaining access to her property earlier this year and he is currently on parole.

The 51-year-old claimed the man has made several attempts to get to her, including accessing her gated community in California without authorisation in July by hiking from the hills.

Last month, Brown allegedly sent her a letter in which he wrote, "He'll be seeing and hearing her very soon, my love."

According to the outlet, a judge has approved a temporary restraining order which bans Brown from coming within 100 yards of Vergara and her son. He is also not allowed to contact them.

Vergara is currently in the middle of a divorce from True Blood actor Joe Manganiello. They confirmed in July that they were splitting up after seven years of marriage.