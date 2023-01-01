Paris Hilton reveals why she turned to surrogacy to have children

Paris Hilton has opened up about her decision to welcome her children via surrogacy.

The television personality has explained why she and her husband Carter Reum used a surrogate for their children Phoenix and London.

"I just have so much PTSD from what I went through as a teenager," she told Romper, candidly sharing that she fears childbirth almost as much as death.

"If I'm in a doctor's office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can't breathe," Paris continued. "I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety."

Paris, 42, first alleged in 2020 that she had been physically, sexually, and emotionally abused and subjected to non-consensual gynaecological examinations during her nearly year-long stint at Utah's Provo Canyon School for troubled youth as a teenager.

The school has since been acquired by a different company, who said in a statement to Romper that they could not comment on prior "operations of student experience".

The DJ and venture capitalist, who got married in 2021, announced the arrival of their son Phoenix in January. They surprised fans on Thanksgiving by revealing the birth of their daughter London.