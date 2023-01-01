Chris Hemsworth: Mad Max inspired me to become a movie star

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that watching George Miller's 'Mad Max' inspired him to go into film.

The 40-year-old actor stars in the post-apocalyptic franchise's prequel movie 'Furiosa' and explained how Miller's work and the presence of Mel Gibson in the original 1979 flick "created the bridge" for Australians to succeed in Hollywood.

Speaking in conversation with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Chris said: "I remember watching 'Mad Max' and have vivid memories of its messaging and the type of storytelling. It was a sort of iconic Australian vision, but post-apocalyptic and had this universal appeal.

"And then later on getting into acting and the fact that Mel Gibson was in the film as a young actor and created the bridge for a lot of Australians to go to America."

Chris also explained how Miller hired "ex-criminals" as extras in 'Furiosa' and thinks the move demonstrated how generous he is behind the camera.

The 'Thor' star said: "A lot of the actors... some were ex-criminals, one was a Hell's Angel, people who came from very colourful and complicated lives.

"He'd interview them and he wouldn't get them to read the script, but ask them to tell him a story, tell him about their lives. All of a sudden there, like they were seen for the first time. So on the long days, going into battle, they were there for him."

Hemsworth plays the antagonist Dementus in 'Furiosa' and explained how the 'Babe' director ensured that there was no "waste" during the making of the movie.

He said: "What was refreshing working with George is that every frame was thought out. Every single frame was necessary; it was servicing the whole. It was part of a grander plan and a message, and so there was no waste."