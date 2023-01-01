Helen Mirren to present Adele with award at Women In Entertainment Gala

Helen Mirren has signed up to present Adele with a special honour at The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on Thursday.

The Oscar-winning actress, who was presented with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award in 2010, will honour the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker by giving her the same prize during the breakfast gala in Los Angeles.

"We're honored to have 2010's Sherry Lansing Leadership Award honoree pass the torch this year to Adele," said the magazine's co-editors in chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Maer Roshan in a statement.

Named after Sherry Lansing, the first woman to head a major Hollywood studio, the leadership award recognises trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media.

When the British singer was named as the recipient last month, Moody and Roshan stated, "Adele has had a groundbreaking career that has established her as one of the all-time greats: a brilliant songwriter, a stunning vocalist, a top-notch performer and an artist whose talents have no limit. She has set a standard of excellence not only as a female performer, but a performer, period.

"Her accolades - from multiple Grammys to her Emmy and Oscar - attest to that. In addition, she's used her platform to inspire and help others. She is truly deserving of this award."

Additionally, Ariana DeBose will present Kerry Washington with the Equity in Entertainment Award, and Will Ferrell will serve as the opening speaker. The gala will also feature appearances from Camila Cabello, Lily Gladstone, Dua Lipa, Billie Lourd and her father Bryan Lourd.