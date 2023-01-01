TV legend Norman Lear dies aged 101

Legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear has died aged 101.

Lear passed away on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for the family confirmed to The New York Times.

The entertainment veteran produced, wrote or developed more than 100 shows over the course of his career and was best known for the 1970s sitcoms All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, and Good Times.

Lear continued to executive produce projects in his later years, including the 2017 remake of his show One Day at a Time, the upcoming animated revival of Good Times for Netflix, and the 2021 documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.

Over the course of his career, Lear won six Primetime Emmys and was nominated for the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the 1967 film Divorce American Style.

Additionally, he wrote the scripts for movies including Come Blow Your Horn, The Night They Raided Minsky's, and Cold Turkey, which he also directed.

Lear was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1999, feted at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017, and bestowed the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes in 2021. He was also a member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his third wife Lyn Davis and six children.