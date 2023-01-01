Shannen Doherty learned of her husband's affair before undergoing brain surgery

Shannen Doherty has revealed that she learned that her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, had cheated on her before she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor.

During a new episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about finding out that her husband of 11 years had cheated on her before her brain surgery in January.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," Shannen, 52, shared. "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there."

The actress added, "I felt so betrayed. ... At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart."

Shannen and Kurt, 49, tied the knot in 2011. She filed for divorce in April of this year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.

"Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you're going to get a f**king divorce and trying to get to the truth of that," the actress continued. "If you share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn't that person deserve the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts them?"

The charmed star admitted that she had spoken to "the girlfriend of two years that he cheated on me with," and had become "obsessed" with finding out the truth about the affair.

"It was embarrassing" Shannen admitted. "I am horrified that I can't keep a relationship together. I think it is a reflection me, but this one, I think, this one is on him. I've failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love."

Shannen was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 until 1994 and to Rick Salomon from 2002 until 2003.

The actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, has been receiving treatment for cancer over the last eight years. Earlier this year, she announced that the cancer had spread to her brain.