Ben Whishaw reveals his acting inspiration

Ben Whishaw felt inspired to become an actor after watching a Samuel Beckett play.

The 43-year-old star has revealed that he quit university and decided to pursue an acting career after watching 'Waiting for Godot'.

Ben - who is now set to star in a new West End production of the play - told BBC News: "When I was 18 I was doing an art foundation course in Bedford and went one night with a friend to London to see a play that was part of a season of plays by Samuel Beckett at the Barbican Theatre. The play was 'Waiting for Godot'.

"The next day I dropped out of my art course, having decided I wanted to study acting instead. I am unbelievably thrilled and excited - and a little terrified too - to be having this chance to perform Beckett's utterly radical and incredibly beautiful play."

Ben - who has played the role of Q in three James Bond movies - described working with the likes of Lucian Msamati and James Macdonald as a "dream".

The actor shared: "[The play] has haunted me since that night 25 years ago. And to get to do it with Lucian Msamati and James Macdonald … well, that's just a dream."

Despite his fame and success, Ben previously revealed that he still suffers from shyness and he hates speaking in public.

He told the Irish Times newspaper: "I don’t find acting helps.

"A nightmare situation for me would be to have to make an impromptu speech at someone’s wedding. Whenever I feel like someone I know might be about to ask me to do it, I say: ‘Nope! Nope! Nope! Nope! Go away!’ ... Even the thought of reading a prepared speech terrifies me."