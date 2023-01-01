Tim Allen accused of rude behaviour on set of The Santa Clauses

Tim Allen has been labelled "rude" by his The Santa Clauses co-star Casey Wilson.

During a recent episode of her B**ch Sesh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum, 43, let loose on Allen, 70, revealing an unfortunate encounter when she filmed a guest role in the pilot episode of the Disney+ TV spin-off.

"Tim Allen was such a b**ch. It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever," Wilson began, via Variety.

"So I'm in a scene. It's just me and Tim Allen and I'm supposed to throw things at him," Wilson recalled. "I think he's a burglar. So he's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I'm throwing things at him."

She continued, "(He) goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"

The actress alleged when the Toy Story star had finished the scene, he "never made eye contact, never said anything".

"He had everybody walking on eggshells," the Happy Endings actress added.

The Santa Clauses, which has recently finished airing its second season on Disney+, serves as a sequel to Allen's three movies, 1994's The Santa Clause, 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause from 2006.

Wilson noted she had not disclosed the story until now because a producer on the show is "a great friend" of hers and because her kids "loved the movies".