Charlie Sheen reveals why he finally quit drinking

Charlie Sheen has revealed breaking a promise to his daughter finally made him give up alcohol.

The Wall Street actor, who has two daughters Sami and Lola, with his ex-wife Denise Richards, has been sober for almost six years. Charlie has recalled realising he was too drunk to take one of his girls to an appointment forced him to clean up his life.

"One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day," the star told People.

"So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

Charlie, who also battled drug addiction, shared his routine would revolve around alcohol.

"I loved drinking in the morning,” he said. "Loved some scotch in the coffee."

Once he had made the decision to quit drinking, Charlie didn't touch another drop.

The star knew he had made the right choice because his relationships with loved ones had become better.

"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to have give it a month, just see if I feel any better,” he recalled. “And if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve. And they did.”

"There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore,” he added.

Charlie, who also has 14-year-old sons Max and Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, explained his life is now much healthier.

"Now I wake up early, around 4.30 or 5 am, get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails," he said.

"Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine — if you can call it a routine.”