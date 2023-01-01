Derek Hough reveals wife Hayley Erbert had emergency brain surgery

Derek Hough has revealed his wife Hayley Erbert underwent emergency brain surgery after becoming "disorientated".

The 29-year-old dancer was rushed to hospital to treat the potentially life-threatening condition, with Derek confirming the news on Thursday.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote on his Instagram account. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

A cranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. The blood can collect underneath the skull or in the brain, leading to increased pressure on the brain. A craniectomy involves removing a portion of skull to relieve extra pressure.

The couple had been busy recently performing on Derek’s latest live dance tour, A Symphony of Dance.

Derek went on to assure fans Hayley was receiving the best possible care and had responded well to the operation.

“She is in a stable condition,” the 38-year-old star shared.

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

Derek and Hayley got married in August after announcing their engagement in June 2022 following a seven-year romance.

A series of stars have reached out to send their best wishes to Hayley.

“I’m so sorry Derek! Praying for a fast recovery. She’s so amazing! So heartbreaking,” wrote actress LeLe Pons, who competed in season 32 of DWTS, in response to the post.

“Omg Derek. Please send her our love!!” said DWTS professional Peta Murgatroyd.