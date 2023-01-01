Forest Whitaker's ex-wife Keisha Nash Whitaker dies aged 51

Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife Keisha Nash Whitaker has died aged 51.

The model and actress is believed to have passed away this week, with her daughter True Whitaker confirming the sad news of her mother's passing with a heartfelt tribute on Thursday.

“Goodbye mommy,” True wrote on her Instagram Stories account. “I love you 4ever and beyond. the most beautiful woman in the world … thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Forest and Keisha were married for over 20 years and had two children together, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25. Keisha also had another daughter Autumn, 32, from a previous relationship.

The pair met in 1994 on the set of action thriller Blown Away and exchanged vows in 1996.

Forest filed for divorce in 2018, with the Oscar winner citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalised in 2021.

As well as a successful career as a model and actress, Keisha also had her own children’s clothing range and a luxury cosmetics line called Kissable Couture.