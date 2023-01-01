Glen Powell found it 'easy' to pretend to fall in love with Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell has described his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney as "the easiest person to have chemistry with".

The Top Gun: Maverick star has discussed his experience romancing the Euphoria actress in the pair's new film Anyone But You.

"A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with," Glen told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday. "I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realises I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh."

In the romantic comedy, the White Lotus actress and Set It Up star play Bea and Ben, who pretend to be a couple when they are unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia.

Praising his co-star further, he added, "She's awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have. This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend (to) fall in love with."

During the film's production, rumours arose that Glen and Sydney had sparked an off-screen romance.

They have both previously addressed the dating rumours, with Sydney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, saying she felt "beat up by" the reports and Glen calling them "disorienting and unfair".

Anyone But You will be released in cinemas from 22 December.