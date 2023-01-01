Julia Roberts reveals she has taken magic mushrooms

Julia Roberts has recalled once trying magic mushrooms.

During a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Ticket To Paradise star played the game, Plead the Fifth, in which guests are asked three questions and they can avoid answering only one of them.

When asked, "Julia Roberts, what is the hardest drug that you've ever tried?", the actress responded, "Mushrooms."

Host Andy wondered if it was a positive experience and she responded, "It was nice. I'm not gonna lie. Kids, don't try it at home."

Elsewhere in the game, the actress was asked, "Julia, who is your least favourite Real Housewife of all time?", and she replied, "Oh... Um, I'm gonna say, who went to prison?"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

However, when asked to rank three of her films - Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding and Notting Hill - the 56-year-old refused to answer and pleaded the fifth.

"See, I heard somebody in the audience go, 'Oh!' You don't want to do it," Julia said, explaining her decision, to which Andy added, "Right, because they're all so great."