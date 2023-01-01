Johnny Depp gives reading at Shane MacGowan's funeral

Johnny Depp gave a reading at Shane MacGowan's funeral on Friday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor attended the St Mary of the Rosary church in Nenagh in County Tipperary, Ireland to pay his respects to the late Pogues singer.

Depp took to the lectern to read out Peace, Love & Forgiveness, one of the Prayers of the Faithful. Sir Bob Geldof is slated to read Poverty & Hunger.

U2 star Bono was expected to attend the Mass, which is open to the public, however, he was absent due to the band's residency in Las Vegas. A pre-recorded video tribute showing Bono giving a reading was played instead.

Music also played a big part in the service, with Nick Cave performing one of MacGowan's best-known songs, A Rainy Night in Soho.

Elsewhere, Imelda May and Hothouse Flowers frontman Liam &Ocute; Maonlaí sang MacGowan's ballad You're The One, and Irish singers Mundy and Camille O'Sullivan performed Haunted in honour of both MacGowan and Sinead O'Connor, who died earlier this year.

In addition, original Pogues bassist Cait O'Riordan was accompanied by folk singer John Francis Flynn for a rendition of I'm a Man You Don't Meet Every Day, and Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill performed the festive classic Fairytale of New York.

The rocker's widow Victoria Mary Clarke and his sister Siobhan MacGowan delivered eulogies to the congregation, which also included actor Aidan Gillen, former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, and Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Earlier in the day, thousands of fans lined the funeral procession route in Dublin to wish farewell to the singer-songwriter, who passed away aged 65 on 30 November.