Julia Roberts was 'fanning out' next to Cher on The Graham Norton Show

Julia Roberts could not stop herself from "fanning out" when she was seated next to Cher on The Graham Norton Show.

The Notting Hill actress appeared on the U.K. TV show last week alongside the Believe singer, Tom Hanks and Timothée Chalamet.

Recalling the experience on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, Julia admitted she struggled to keep her cool next to the 77-year-old music icon.

"We were on this long couch and it was Cher, myself, Tom Hanks and Timothée Chalamet," she began. "Whenever Cher would talk, I just kept staring at her and found myself moving closer to Tom, partly so I could get a better look at her and also because I was just fanning out.

"I'm surprised the couch didn't tip at a certain point because Tom was backing up a little bit and then I was backing up, we were practically in Timothée Chalamet's lap. It was just incredible. Every time she talks, you just go, 'God, you sound just like Cher!' You can't get over it."

Julia admitted that she and her Larry Crowne co-star Hanks went to dinner after taping the chat show and couldn't stop talking about the experience.

"Tom and I went to dinner together and we were just like, 'Let's just talk about Cher!'" she joked.