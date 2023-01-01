Julia Roberts feels 'honoured' to star in Leave the World Behind

Julia Roberts feels "honoured and grateful" to appear in 'Leave the World Behind'.

The 56-year-old actress stars alongside Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon in the psychological thriller film, and Julia has revealed that she relished the opportunity.

The Hollywood star told Sky News' 'Backstage' podcast: "[It was] a huge, a huge opportunity in so many ways and I felt very honoured and grateful and I was very up for and ready for the challenge.

"On day one, I was very much like, 'I'm ready for this masterclass, I'm ready to take this class' and it was very much that, but in the same breath I felt so welcomed in and I was treated as a peer and challenged, so rising to that is my favourite thing."

Julia plays a complex and layered character in the new movie, and she enjoyed the challenge.

The veteran actress is now eager to play more "complicated" characters in the coming years.

Asked if she enjoyed the experience, Julia said: "Absolutely - just more interesting and more complicated.

"And then you add in [the other characters] and then to create all the circumstances that Sam [Esmail, the director] has put us in, in this story, it's like a sandbox."

In 'Leave the World Behind', the characters struggle to cope when they're cut off from technology.

But Julia believes she would actually be fine in that scenario.

She said: "I'm 56 years old - I grew up with, like, Triple A Triptychs where you turn the page on the map, and you're like, 'Oh, Dad, now we're going to get down here and… we're going to go [here]...'

"I mean, I can do it - I was a Girl Scout, come on! I am not just an actor. I can tie all kinds of knots."