Morena Baccarin confirms she'll star in Deadpool 3

Morena Baccarin is set to star in 'Deadpool 3'.

The 44-year-old actress is set to reprise the role of Vanessa Carlysle in the money-spinning film franchise, and Morena has revealed that fans should expect a few surprises in the new movie.

The actress - who will star in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman - told ComicBookMovie.com: "I finished my shooting days on it already, I think filming is back on again after the strike, and I think it's going to be quite good!"

Morena also teased that the upcoming movie will feature a "fun surprise".

Meanwhile, Ryan recently revealed that he's determined to preserve the "magic" of 'Deadpool 3'.

The 47-year-old actor took to social media after some behind-the-scenes photos from the set leaked online.

Responding to the photo leak, Ryan wrote on Instagram: "Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.

"Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy - and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket.

"I love making this movie. (sic)"