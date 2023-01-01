Daniel Kaluuya can't take the Tube anymore due to his fame

Daniel Kaluuya has stopped using the Tube to travel around London because he gets noticed too much.

The Black Panther actor admitted to Rolling Stone UK that he can't travel on the London Underground network anymore because people like to film him on their phones when he would rather have a nap in peace.

"I never meant to make this my life. I do a lot of work to make sure I don't lose touch with reality, but accept I can't do certain things now," Kaluuya said. "I realised I couldn't get on the Tube after I had an argument - my third in a row."

He added, "People film you on the Tube, and I'm a guy who likes a nap - I know the right stop to get off - it's an art!"

The 34-year-old, who was born and raised in London, noted that he also misses being able to attend Notting Hill Carnival as an anonymous person.

"F**k me, everyone who goes Carnival out there - enjoy that s**t!" he joked.

However, the Oscar-nominated actor acknowledged that starring in hugely popular movies like Get Out, Nope and Black Panther has not helped him fly under the radar.

"It's because of the projects I've picked and what they mean to people that get the Tube. If I did Pride and Prejudice at The Dolman Theatre (in Wales), I doubt I'd be bothered," he remarked.