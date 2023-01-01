Meg Ryan recalls the moment she realised she was famous

Meg Ryan has recalled the moment she realised she was famous.

The You've Got Mail actress has recalled how her life changed after she was cast on the soap opera As the World Turns in the early '80s.

While speaking to Glamour, the Sleepless in Seattle star revealed that while she was acting on the show to make extra money while studying, she took the train to visit her grandfather in Connecticut.

"Everyone was talking to me like they knew me," Meg, 62, remembered. "I was like, 'Oh, my God.' I couldn't believe the number of women giving advice for my character. I had always taken the train, but then suddenly I was in people's houses and famous."

The actress added, "It was weird, like a smash cut to that moment."

The When Harry Met Sally star shared that her experience with fans has largely been positive.

"I'm really happy if they connect with my characters," she said. "I have had such an amazing, amazing embrace."

Elsewhere, Meg noted that fame is often considered to be "a power" - but that is an illusion.

"You can see the focus on notoriety and fame to be considered a power, and it isn't," she stated. "Be careful what you want."