Jada Pinkett Smith claims Will Smith's Oscars slap saved their marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith has claimed her marriage to Will Smith was saved by his infamous Oscars slap.

The Matrix Reloaded actress discussed the 2022 incident, which saw Will strike Oscars host Chris Rock across the face after he made fun of Jada, in a new interview with Daily Mail's You magazine.

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” the star shared.

“Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

Jada shared that her marriage went from strength to strength after Will strode onto stage and hit Chris for cracking jokes about Jada’s alopecia during the Academy Awards ceremony.

“I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it,” the 52-year-old actress explained.

“That moment of the s**t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” she added, as she revealed she was “glad” she had gone to the event.

“I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did,” Jada said.

Jada and Will married in 1997 and raise two children together, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23.

During the publicity tour for her memoir Worthy, Jada revealed she had been separated from Will for seven years.

Reports have surfaced that Will was seen leaving Miami’s Art Basel with a woman who resembled Jada on Thursday.

Daily Mail.com has claimed the Men in Black actor looked in “good spirits” and had a big smile on his face as he got into a limousine with the mystery woman.